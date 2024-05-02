Gambling Website Gives Miami Heat The Third-Best Odds To Land LeBron James This Offseason
It wouldn't be the offseason without speculation of where LeBron James will play next.
After the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, there is already talk about James moving on. He hasn't won a championship with the Lakers since 2020.
James has never shied from leaving teams and now the Miami Heat are apparently in the picture. According to the gambling website Covers.com, the Heat have the third-best odds of landing James this offseason.
Here's what the website wrote: "Sun, surf, and soft taxes. James loves playing for Erik Spoelstra but the Heat don’t have much wiggle room in the wallet, so a sign-and-trade with the Lakers may be the only way to bring back LeBron for a second run in South Beach. That won’t leave much of a support staff around James, Jimmy Butlerand Bam Adebayo."
The Lakers had the best odds while the Cleveland Cavaliers were second. James spent his first seven years with the Cavaliers, who drafted him No. 1 overall in the 2003 draft. He then shocked the NBA world when he joined the Heat in 2010 to team with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.
In Miami, James won two titles in four straight trips to the Finals. He then surprisingly left the Heat in 2014 to return to the Cavs. James led the Cavs to a title in 2016, defeating the 73-9 Golden State Warriors.
James, who had appeared in eight straight Finals at the time, then left for the Lakers in 2018.