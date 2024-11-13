Live Updates: Miami Heat at Detroit Pistons
The Miami Heat (4-5) travel to face the Detroit Pistons (4-7) in a Tuesday night matchup. The game also happens to be the first of the NBA Cup.
Live Updates:
First Quarter:
Nikola Jovic taken into the locker room after catching an elbow the nose. He is being checked out for a broken nose with 5:22 remaining in the first.
Detroit 17, Miami 6
Detroit making their 3's and the Heat are not. Heat are shooting ice cold.
Miami commits its first turnover which the Pistons use to facilitate an easy transition bucket. The Heat have not been able to get anything going on offense with 7:47 to play in the quarter,.
Detroit 10, Miami 0
The Miami Heat missed the first five shots they attempted. Three were 3-pointers attempted by Kevin Love.
Detroit 6, Miami 0
