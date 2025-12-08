One Heat player speaks on a key offensive solution

As the Miami Heat get two days off prior to Tuesday night's NBA Cup match-up with the Orlando Magic, the defense will be the discussion to turning this rough patch around.

But it doesn't stop them from making offensive strides as good defensive teams, such as Orlando, have found real counters to generally slowing the pace down.

Norman Powell spoke out after the loss to the Kings on Saturday night, talking about what he's been noticing with how teams are beginning to defend them.

"Denying our first option, especially when I'm not playing with Tyler, they're really keying in on us. So it's making other guys have to make plays," Powell said.

He continued noting how teams are eliminating Miami's ball reversals as they would often work that ball to the second side. Powell thinks it's about making "second and third movements," such as simply working more back-cuts and baseline dives as teams continue to overplay the perimeter.

The Miami Heat's game-plan is simple: attack their defender one-on-one, get a paint touch, and either get a layup or make that kick-out once the help drops.

The change as of late? Teams aren't helping down as often.

Basically the strategy is forcing Miami to beat you with two pointers all night in a league that is dominated by threes. Over the last fives games with a 1-4 record, the Heat are 28th in three point attempts off the catch.

I got Powell's thoughts on teams staying glued to their spot-up shooters on drives, and he doesn't think it's just a result of the defense's gameplan: instead it's Miami possibly overthinking it.

"Honestly I think we're passing up a lot of shots that we weren't really passing up earlier," Powell noted. "I don't known if it's a little bit of overthinking, or trying to overwork the offense. Sometimes the best shot is the first open one."

When it comes to the film session today for the Heat on the offensive side of the ball, this will be one of the key points. After a healthy day of practice today, aside from Dru Smith who is dealing with a left hip contusion, the Heat seem to be generally healthy in Orlando on Tuesday.

Dru Smith (left hip contusion) did not practice today. The rest of the Heat’s players practiced.



Davion Mitchell expects to play tomorrow. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) December 8, 2025

Getting Tyler Herro and Powell back on the floor together should help with some of the perimeter stuff. But finding a way to increase that three point volume, from the right guys, will be the scoring priority as Miami tries to find solutions.