Longtime NBA Writer Uses Hall of Fame Speech To Reveal Bluntness Of Pat Riley
Longtime NBA writer J.A. Adande spent several years covering Pat Riley.
So it was only fitting Riley got a mention when Adande was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last weekend. Adande was named this year's winner of the Curt Gowdy Print Media Award.
During his speech, Adande thanked many players and coaches he encountered during his journalism career. Riley, the Miami Heat's team president, was among those mentioned.
Riley was referenced shortly after former coach Doug Collins and ex-Philadelphia 76ers guard Allen Iverson.
"I go up to him (Collins) at halftime of a game like, `Doug, what's going on," Adande said. "I've had Allen Iverson tell me he loves me. Pat Riley tell me to kiss his ass. All part of the game."
Adande covered the league since the Chicago Bulls started their first three-peat behind Michael Jordan. He later followed the Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers. He was there for the Heat's first title in 2006 and when they won championships with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade in 2012 and 2013.
He's made an strong impact on the journalism world because of strong relationships with players and coaches while providing fair coverages during his stops with the Washington Post, Chicago Sun-Times, Los Angeles Times and ESPN.
Even with the playful jab, Adande had a great relationship with Riley.
"We're good, Pat," Adande said. "All love. All love."
