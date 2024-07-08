Inside The Heat

Media Personality Slams Miami Heat, Says They Are No. 7 Seed In East At Best

Bill Simmons said Monday the failure to pull off the Damian Lillard sign and trade last summer has had lasting ramification for the Miami Heat.

Scott Salomon

Media personality Bill Simmons believes the Miami Heat are in a steady decline since they lost out on Damian Lillard during free agency last summer.

"Ever since the Dame trade fell apart, I don't know where this team is now," Simmons said Monday morning on his podcast. "There is no way they are a top 7 team in the East right now."

Simmons also believes the Heat will suffer from the loss of Caleb Martin to the Philadelphia 76ers. He signed for less money with the Sixers than what was originally offered by the Heat.

"People on the Miami side, the Miami media are mad," Simmons said. "He turned down 5 for 65 (million). it was a tough beat for Heat Culture."

Simmons went on to say, however, you can never count Miami out of pulling a rabbit from a hat.

"They usually have that one big splashy trade, no one saw coming. The one I didn't see coming," Simmons said. But, to me they look like a play-in team or a nine-seed. I just don't know what they are up to."

Simmons blames part of the fact Miami is not signing free agents or making trades this summer due to Tyler Herro's overloaded contract.

"Nobody wants Herro's contract," Simmons said. "Tyler Herro is not as good as Tyler Maxey. Herro has no trade value. He has even less than he had last year."

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at scottsalomon67@gmail.com.

Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook.

Published |Modified
Scott Salomon

SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined FanNation on Sports Illustrated in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins channel. In June he joined Inside the Heat and Back in the Day NBA. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. Scott has covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services. Twitter: @ScottSalomonNFL