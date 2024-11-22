Bill Simmons Thinks Miami Heat Culture Died At This Moment
For the past several years, the Miami Heat have prided themselves on the term "Culture."
It has helped them become one of the most successful organizations in the NBA. It is, if you will, their way of life.
Media personality Bill Simmons recently questioned if this culture still exists on his podcast on The Ringer. He seems to think it died the day the Heat failed to land Damian Lillard in the 2023 offseason. After saying the Miami was his preferred destination, Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers could not agree to a trade deal.
It led to Lillard joining the Milwaukee Bucks.
"Since then, the 2024 New York Knicks kind of stole their identity," Simmons said. "They had a terrible year. [Pat] Riley got mad at [Jimmy] Butler. The [Terry] Rozier trade turned out to be kind of blah ... Bam's [Adebayo] gone backward. I assume that's going to turn around but I'm just pointing out he doesn't look like a top 15 player in the league. Nikola Jovic, who they were all excited about, blah."
The Heat are coming off a first-round loss to the Boston Celtics. This year, they have started slow despite solid play from Tyler Herro.
"They're getting 24 points a game and a 49, 45, 88 shooting season from Tyler Herro and as I'm taping this on a Thursday, they're 6-7," Simmons said. "Boston and Cleveland seem like they're miles ahead of them."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @ShandelRich