Miami Heat Are Betting Frontrunners To Acquire All-Star Guard
The Miami Heat's trade rumors surrounding Jimmy Butler continue to dominate the NBA.
However, the Heat now have the best betting odds to acquire another star on the trade market.
The Heat are the gambling favorites to acquire Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox at +450. In terms of odds, the team lies ahead both the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets.
The trade rumors surrounding Fox picked up steam in late December when the Kings fired coach Mike Brown. Rumors around league circles suggested Sacramento could start selling their integral pieces, including Fox.
The 2023 All-Star signed an extension in 2020. He is under contract for one more season but rumors say he is hoping for a supermax extension this offseason.
Fox played at Kentucky with Heat center Bam Adebayo in 2016. The two developed a strong tandem on the court. Adebayo could be a driving force for Fox to request a trade to Miami.
This season, Fox is averaging 26.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He is shooting 48.6 percent from the field along with 32.1 percent from the arc. His 26.7 points per game rank as the sixth highest in the NBA.
At 27, Fox has been a dominant NBA scorer since being drafted by Sacramento in 2017. The team hadn't reached the playoffs with Fox until 2023. With their regular season woes, Fox could find his way out of Sacramento sooner rather than later.
HEAT AMONG FAVORITES TO LAND NURKIC
Most of the Miami Heat trade rumors are dominated by the situation surrounding star Jimmy Butler.
However, a new development has the Heat as frontrunners to land a center on the trade market.
The Heat are tied for the second-best odds to acquire Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic at +400.
In terms of odds, the team sits just behind the Washington Wizards, who are favorites to land the Bosnian big man at +300.
Nurkic is having a rocky season. He was suspended for three games following a fight against the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 27. After his suspension, Nurkic was sent to the bench earlier this week along with Bradley Beal. With these issues, the Suns are eager to ship him. The interesting thing to note is Phoenix is one of Butler's preferred destinations. However, Nurkic's contract alone doesn't align with Butler's in a potential deal.
Where would Nurkic fit in Miami? The team is crowded with centers. In recent years, Bam Adebayo has been one of the better centers in basketball. In addition, the team is developing first-round pick Kel'el Ware.
This season, Nurkic is averaging 8.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists along with a career-low 0.6 blocks. He is also under contract for one more season, set to make $19.3 million in the final year of his contract.
With the long-term commitment to Adebayo and the development of Ware, these odds involving Nurkic are puzzling to say the least.
REPORT: BUTLER 'HOPES' FOR TRADE TO PHOENIX
The Jimmy Butler sweepstakes are being hard-fought by many teams.
Butler reportedly listed three organizations he would like to join if traded. Those teams included the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns. According to new reports, Butler seems to have honed in on one of those destinations.
NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that Butler hopes to become a member of the Suns. He would join All-Stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.
"Word has permeated the league that Jimmy Butler hopes to be traded to Phoenix," Fischer reported. "This is no exaggeration: Every high-ranking team official contacted by The Stein Line for this story shared their belief that the Suns are the destination Butler desires on the other side of his standoff with the Heat. You hear the same sentiment even from executives with teams that have been mentioned as potential Butler suitors."
The Heat and Butler remain in a standoff after the team suspended the disgruntled star for seven games. The suspension came after his comments saying his "joy" for playing basketball was ruined in Miami.
Butler's trade request comes after an offseason where he was denied a contract extension by the Heat. Butler is looking for a long-term extension but at his age, the team felt it was risky to extend him beyond his contract.
Fischer added, "The consistent word in circulation is that Butler wants to land in the desert not only to play alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker but because Suns owner Mat Ishbia has a proven willingness to splash out the lucrative contract extension he has been unable to secure from the Heat."
To acquire Butler, the Suns would most likely have to part ways with Bradley Beal. Butler is currently making $48.8 million while Beal is making $50.2 million. In most cases, a 1-for-1 swap could work with those two salaries.
However, both teams fall under the category of tax apron teams. The Heat would not be able to acquire Beal's contract straight up for Butler as Beal is making more money than Butler. Usually, there could be some financial flexibility. With the apron, the Heat would need to add more outgoing money.
The trade deadline is Feb. 6.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @SeanKJordan