Miami Heat Assistant GM Responds To Criticisms Of Draft Pick Kel'el Ware
Miami Heat assistant general manager Adam Simon defended the selection of former Indiana center Kel'el Ware at No. 15 Wednesday in the NBA draft.
ESPN.com reported Ware showed a lack of intensity at the pre-draft combine and team workouts. There was speculation several executives thought Ware would slide to the end of the first round or possibly even the second round, which starts on at 4 p.m., Thursday.
"I think that's a low hanging fruit description of him," Simon said. "I think he went to Oregon, he was playing behind an established, an older player. He played in every game out there, saw a better situation for himself to go to Indiana. He showed what he can do and he played with intensity."
Still, the Heat thought he was worthy of the choice. They expect him to impact the game on both ends of the floor, serving as a complement to center Bam Adebayo.
Simon said they found no concerns about effort or energy during their scouting process the past few weeks. They actually had him higher on their draft board than No. 15.
"We're talking about a younger player that has an edge to him." Simon said. "He doesn't feel like that's a good description of him. I think he's shown that he's going to come out and put points on the board. He can block shots. He rebounds.
"To me, that does not seem like a player that fits that description.," Simon said.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at scottsalomon67@gmail.com.