Miami Heat Battle Back From Huge Deficit To Defeat Philadelphia 76ers
The Miami Heat fought back from a 19-point deficit Monday night as they defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 106-89 at the Kaseya Center in Miami.
Jimmy Butler returned to the starting lineup from an ankle injury he sustained on this last road trip. He led the Heat with 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. He was a perfect 13-of-13 from the foul line and was 8-of-12 from the field. He went to the line more times than the whole 76ers team.
"Jimmy is going to create some collisions and get to the free-throw line," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "He's going to the get to the line a lot when he drives with the ball."
Dru Smith and Alec Burks came off the bench and chimed in with 10 points and seven points respectively. Smith and Burks both added six rebounds and three assists each.
"Dru was an absolute pest on defense tonight," Spoelstra said. "He has all the intangibles that every team needs. He was really active tonight."
Smith said he was ready to play after a long road trip where he did not see any action.
"As UD [Udonis Haslem] always tells us, 'you've got to stay ready so you don't have to get ready.'" Smith said after the game. "You never know when your name is going to be called."
Smith said he and Burks get an interesting perspective of the game from the bench before they enter the game.
"I think you see and feel how the game is going and we were able to get some stops and infuse the offense," Smith said. "We are relieved that we are home and have a better taste in our mouths tonight."
Miami started slowly as the 76ers went on a 21-4 run in the first half. The Heat came back with a 9-0 run of their own to cut the deficit. Miami then finished the half with an 18-5 run and trimmed the lead to three at the half. The Heat trailed at the intermission 56-53.
The Heat started out 4-for-20 from beyond the arc in the first half. Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson were a combined 0-for-9 in the first half shooting the 3-point shot. They made a run in the third quarter when they started to take the game over and were 6-for-11 from three.
"We were just sticking with it tonight," Herro said. "It was a second night of a back-to-back and we had to find it anyway possible."
Jared McCain led the 76ers with 20 points, while Paul George had 18.
The Heat enjoy a five-day break as they do not play again until they face the Dallas Mavericks at home on Sunday.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.