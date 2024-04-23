How To Watch Game 2 Of Miami Heat-Boston Celtics, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines
Time: 7 p.m.
Where: TD Garden, Boston
TV: TNT
Betting line: Heat +14.5
Vitals: The Heat and Celtics met three times this regular season with Boston winning each matchup. The Heat are 53-83 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 30-40 in home games and 23-43 in road games. The teams enter this postseason having faced each other six times in the playoffs, including four times in the Eastern Conference Finals (2012, 2020, 2022, 2023), once in the Semifinals (2011) and once in the First Round (2010). The HEAT has recorded a 4-2 playoff series record against Boston over that span, resulting in a 20-17 postseason record against the Celtics. This is the fourth time in five years the Heat and Celtics have met in the playoffs
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Caleb Martin
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Jaime Jaquez
F Nikola Jovic
CELTICS
F Jayson Tatum
F Jaylen Brown
C Kristaps Porzingis
G Jrue Holiday
G Derrick White
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Josh Richardson: Out - Right Shoulder Surgery
Jimmy Butler: Out - Knee
Terry Rozier: Doubtful - Neck Spasms
CELTICS
Derrick White: Probable - Ankle
Jrue Holiday: Probable - Knee
Heat forward Jaime Jaquez on Game 2: "Two days to prepare, that's a lot of time to get mentally and physically ready," Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez said. "I know the coaching staff is going to work really hard to figure out the game plan. Us as players, we're going to get ready as best we can to execute it."