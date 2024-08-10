Miami Heat Center Bam Adebayo Reacts to Steph Curry's Final Three-Point Shot
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo was watching Saturday's Team USA game against France from the bench,
He was rooting for his teammates, who were on the way to a 98-87 victory.
Toward the end of the fourth quarter, with the game still as issue, Steph Curry took a logo 3-point field goal attempt. He drained it. Nothing but net.
Adebayo could not believe what he witnessed. He then realized who was taking the shot,
Adebayo said, "I was kind of like 'what the f***?' And then I remembered who was shooting it."
Curry finished with 24 points to pace the Americans, who won their fifth consecutive gold medal.
On this play, the 3-point field goal put the United States up by six. This was after a France rally that cut the lead to three,
With less than three minutes to play, Curry tried to create some space between himself and Nic Batum. He received the ball from Kevin Durant and went left. He then dribbled behind his back as Evan Fournier tried to double him. Curry had Batum and Fournier’s hands in his face as he threw up the shot with six seconds remaining on the shot clock.
"That was an unbelievable moment," Curry told NBC’s Mike Tirico after the game. "I’ve been blessed to play basketball at a high level for a very long time. I don’t know. … This ranks very high in terms of the excitement and sense of relief getting to the finish line."
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI, He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.
