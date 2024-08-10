Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Center Bam Adebayo Reacts to Steph Curry's Final Three-Point Shot

Bam Adebayo forgets which Avenger has the ball when Steph Curry attempted his last 3.

Scott Salomon

Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; Serbia point guard Vasilije Micic (22) passes the ball while defended by United States centre Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half in a men's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; Serbia point guard Vasilije Micic (22) passes the ball while defended by United States centre Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half in a men's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo was watching Saturday's Team USA game against France from the bench,

He was rooting for his teammates, who were on the way to a 98-87 victory.

Toward the end of the fourth quarter, with the game still as issue, Steph Curry took a logo 3-point field goal attempt. He drained it. Nothing but net.

Adebayo could not believe what he witnessed. He then realized who was taking the shot,

Adebayo said, "I was kind of like 'what the f***?' And then I remembered who was shooting it."

Curry finished with 24 points to pace the Americans, who won their fifth consecutive gold medal.

On this play, the 3-point field goal put the United States up by six. This was after a France rally that cut the lead to three,

With less than three minutes to play, Curry tried to create some space between himself and Nic Batum. He received the ball from Kevin Durant and went left. He then dribbled behind his back as Evan Fournier tried to double him. Curry had Batum and Fournier’s hands in his face as he threw up the shot with six seconds remaining on the shot clock.

"That was an unbelievable moment," Curry told NBC’s Mike Tirico after the game. "I’ve been blessed to play basketball at a high level for a very long time. I don’t know. … This ranks very high in terms of the excitement and sense of relief getting to the finish line."

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI, He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE.

Published
Scott Salomon

SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined FanNation on Sports Illustrated in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins channel. In June he joined Inside the Heat and Back in the Day NBA. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. Scott has covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services. Twitter: @ScottSalomonNFL