Miami Heat Center Kel'el Ware Eagerly Awaits Chance To Play Alongside Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat Kel'el Ware isn't a politician, but he is already campaigning.
He went on the record Friday stating he wants to play alongside Bam Adebayo this season. It requires Adebayo moving from center to power forward.
The Heat have yet to make anything official, but Ware wants to play with Adebayo opposed to being a replacement. Adebayo texted Ware after the Heat won the summer league championship. The two have formed a bond.
“Me and Bam can definitely play beside each other because we complement each other so well,” said Ware. “His position is really the four, and so me coming in as the five man, I can protect the paint and just being able to do what I always do.”
Ware made the comments to the media gathering at a Heat youth camp, but he is hoping Heat coach Erik Spoelstra hears the pitch.
Ware is confident in his game, especially after a strong showing in the Las Vegas summer league. He said he learned about himself during the experience.
Ware averaged 18 points, 8.3 rebounds, one steal and 1.5 blocks this in Las Vegas. He also shot 61.8 percent from three-point range, a skill he showed in college at Indiana. Ware was also selected to the All-Summer League First Team.
"Just having more confidence in myself to go out there and play basketball the way I’ve always been playing and just going out there and competing,” Ware said.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.