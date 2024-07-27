Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Center Kel'el Ware Eagerly Awaits Chance To Play Alongside Bam Adebayo

The Miami Heat rookie center is looking forward to having Bam Adebayo at the power forward position, with him in the middle.

Scott Salomon

Jul 22, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Miami Heat center Kel’el Ware (7) fights for the rebound against Memphis Grizzlies center Trey Jemison (55) during the second half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Miami Heat center Kel’el Ware (7) fights for the rebound against Memphis Grizzlies center Trey Jemison (55) during the second half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports / Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat Kel'el Ware isn't a politician, but he is already campaigning.

He went on the record Friday stating he wants to play alongside Bam Adebayo this season. It requires Adebayo moving from center to power forward.

The Heat have yet to make anything official, but Ware wants to play with Adebayo opposed to being a replacement. Adebayo texted Ware after the Heat won the summer league championship. The two have formed a bond.

“Me and Bam can definitely play beside each other because we complement each other so well,” said Ware. “His position is really the four, and so me coming in as the five man, I can protect the paint and just being able to do what I always do.”

Ware made the comments to the media gathering at a Heat youth camp, but he is hoping Heat coach Erik Spoelstra hears the pitch.

Ware is confident in his game, especially after a strong showing in the Las Vegas summer league. He said he learned about himself during the experience.


Ware averaged 18 points, 8.3 rebounds, one steal and 1.5 blocks this in Las Vegas. He also shot 61.8 percent from three-point range, a skill he showed in college at Indiana. Ware was also selected to the All-Summer League First Team.

"Just having more confidence in myself to go out there and play basketball the way I’ve always been playing and just going out there and competing,” Ware said.

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.

Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook

Published
Scott Salomon

SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined FanNation on Sports Illustrated in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins channel. In June he joined Inside the Heat and Back in the Day NBA. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. Scott has covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services. Twitter: @ScottSalomonNFL