Miami Heat Could Have Late Addition To Injury Report Tonight Vs. Hawks

Shandel Richardson

Feb 24, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) goes to the basket between Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and guard Terance Mann (14) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is listed as questionable on the injury report tonight's game against the Atlanta Hawks at Kaseya Center.

He is dealing with a right calf contusion according to the team. The Heat are playing without forward Nikola Jovic, who is sidelined indefinitely with a broken right hand. On Tuesday, the team gave an update on his injury status after he sustained a recent injury. He is expected to miss at least a month because of a hand fracture.

Here's the official release from the team:

"The Miami Heat announced today that forward Nikola Jović was evaluated by chief of hand surgery Dr. Elizabeth Ann Ouellette in collaboration with HEAT team physician Dr. Harlan Selesnick at Doctors Hospital Surgery Center in Miami. It was determined that Jović suffered a fracture in the second metacarpal of his right hand. He will be in a splint and re-evaluated in four weeks. He suffered the injury against the Milwaukee Bucks this past Sunday on February 23.

 

Jović has appeared in 46 games (10 starts) with the HEAT this season averaging 10.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 25.1 minutes while shooting 45.6 percent from the field, 37.1 percent from three-point range and 82.8 percent from the foul line. He has scored in double-figures 27 times this season, including four 20-point games, and has led the team in plus/minus a team-high eight times."

Here's the full injury report for both teams:

HEAT

Bam Adebayo: Questionable - calf contusion

Josh Christopher: Out - G League two-way

Keshad Johnson: Out - G League two-way

Tyler Herro: Available - shoulder soreness

Nikola Jovic: Out - broken hand

Drum Smith: Out - Achilles

Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League two-way

Kel'el Ware: Probable - Ankle discomfort

Andrew Wiggins: Probable - Jaw


HAWKS

Kobe Bufkin: Out - shoulder

Jalen Johnson: Out - shoulder surgery

Vit Krejci: Out - Lumbar fracture

Larry Nance Jr: Out - Leg


Daeqwon Plowden: Out - G League two-way

Trae Young: Probable -Illness

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

