Miami Heat Could Have Late Addition To Injury Report Tonight Vs. Hawks
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is listed as questionable on the injury report tonight's game against the Atlanta Hawks at Kaseya Center.
He is dealing with a right calf contusion according to the team. The Heat are playing without forward Nikola Jovic, who is sidelined indefinitely with a broken right hand. On Tuesday, the team gave an update on his injury status after he sustained a recent injury. He is expected to miss at least a month because of a hand fracture.
Here's the official release from the team:
"The Miami Heat announced today that forward Nikola Jović was evaluated by chief of hand surgery Dr. Elizabeth Ann Ouellette in collaboration with HEAT team physician Dr. Harlan Selesnick at Doctors Hospital Surgery Center in Miami. It was determined that Jović suffered a fracture in the second metacarpal of his right hand. He will be in a splint and re-evaluated in four weeks. He suffered the injury against the Milwaukee Bucks this past Sunday on February 23.
Jović has appeared in 46 games (10 starts) with the HEAT this season averaging 10.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 25.1 minutes while shooting 45.6 percent from the field, 37.1 percent from three-point range and 82.8 percent from the foul line. He has scored in double-figures 27 times this season, including four 20-point games, and has led the team in plus/minus a team-high eight times."
Here's the full injury report for both teams:
HEAT
Bam Adebayo: Questionable - calf contusion
Josh Christopher: Out - G League two-way
Keshad Johnson: Out - G League two-way
Tyler Herro: Available - shoulder soreness
Nikola Jovic: Out - broken hand
Drum Smith: Out - Achilles
Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League two-way
Kel'el Ware: Probable - Ankle discomfort
Andrew Wiggins: Probable - Jaw
HAWKS
Kobe Bufkin: Out - shoulder
Jalen Johnson: Out - shoulder surgery
Vit Krejci: Out - Lumbar fracture
Larry Nance Jr: Out - Leg
Daeqwon Plowden: Out - G League two-way
Trae Young: Probable -Illness
