Miami Heat Could Target Utah Jazz's Lauri Markkanen In Free Agency
Lauri Markkanen, disgruntled in Utah, could find his way to the Miami Heat.
The Heat are one of four teams who could be in the mix according to ESPN's Zach Lowe.
Last season Markkanen averaged 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds on 48 percent shooting.
Lowe lists the Heat, San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors as possible suitors for Markkanen.
"Trading Lauri Markkanen would buy Utah a one-way ticket toward the front of the tank line, and Markkanen indeed stands as perhaps the league's most intriguing trade chip with Mikal Bridges now in New York," Lowe said.
Lowe also said the Heat are not desperate to change the roster at this time as they are a much better team with their usual starting five on the floor. Playing at full strength was something Erik Spoelstra had do without for parts of last season. Still, Miami could be a player for Markkanen and improve the roster with that one move.
"That's seven teams, and we haven't mentioned the Miami Heat -- who finished sixth or worse in three of the past four seasons. It's not as dire as it seems," Lowe said. "Miami barely got to play with Jimmy Butler, Terry Rozier, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro available together. Nikola Jovic made a leap that presaged another. Jaime Jaquez Jr. . is legit. Miami could unlock enough future first-round picks to get into trade talks for some stars."
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at scottsalomon67@gmail.com.