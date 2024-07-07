Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Decide To Part Ways With Young Center

Shandel Richardson

Mar 10, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Orlando Robinson (25) passes around Washington Wizards forward Eugene Omoruyi (97) in the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports / Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports
The Orlando Robinson era with the Miami Heat is officially over.

On Sunday afternoon, the Heat waived Robinson. He spent the last two seasons in the team's developmental program, splitting time in Miami and with the G League affiliate in Sioux Falls. Last year he averaged 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 36 games (seven starts).

HEAT RE-SIGN ADEBAYO TO EXTENSION

As expected, the Miami Heat have locked up center Bam Adebayo on a long-term deal.

The team announced they extended him through the 2028-29 season. The three-year extension is reportedly worth $166 million.

Here's the official release from the Heat:

"The Miami HEAT announced today that they have re-signed Bam Adebayo to a contract extension. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Adebayo, a three-time NBA All-Star and five-time All-Defensive Team selection, appeared in 71 games (all starts) with the HEAT last season and averaged 19.3 points, a team-high 10.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.14 steals and 34.0 minutes while shooting 52.1 percent from the field

THOMAS BRYANT BACK FOR ANOTHER SEASON

The Heat agreed to terms with reserve center Thomas Bryant on Saturday.

Bryant will return on a one-year NBA veteran's minimum salary contract. He originally signed a two-year deal last summer, with a player option for this season.

However, Bryant opted out of the agreement on Sunday. By re-signing, Bryant will save the team approximately $800,000 against the salary cap with luxury tax ramifications. The $2.8 million salary cap figure will be reduced by the new agreement.

