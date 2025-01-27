Miami Heat Explain Reasoning Behind Latest Jimmy Butler Suspension
The Miami Heat confirmed star forward Jimmy Butler is suspended indefinitely again for a violation of team rules.
The Heat announced via a statement Monday ahead of the game against the Orlando Magic.
The statement read: "The Miami HEAT are suspending Jimmy Butler without pay effective immediately for an indefinite period to last no fewer than five games. The suspension is due to a continued pattern of disregard of team rules, engaging in conduct detrimental to the team and intentionally withholding services. This includes walking out of practice earlier today."
This is the third suspension for Butler in the past month since he demanded a trade.
HEAT FALL IN POWER RANKINGS
Amid the ongoing Butler trade saga, the Miami Heat continue to sit with a record hovering around .500.
This week, the Heat are at the No. 16 spot in the latest edition of the NBA power rankings. Last week, they were No. 15.
Butler was suspended last week for two games as his trade situation continues to loom over the team. One bright spot throughout the Heat's unimpressive week was the performance of rookie Kel'el Ware.
"Rookie Kel’el Ware is now in the starting lineup, though he’s still played just 59 total minutes alongside Bam Adebayo," NBA.com's John Schuhmann wrote. "Ware had two more 20-point games last week (he’s one of five rookies with at least four), but the offense has been ugly on both ends of the floor (94.5 combined points per 100 possessions) in those double-big minutes.
The offense has been inefficent over the last few games for the Miami Heat.
Schuhmann added, "The Heat have scored just 105.7 points per 100 possessions over the 12 games that Butler has missed since Christmas. Their 29-point loss in Milwaukee on Thursday marked the fourth time they’ve been held under a point per possession over that stretch. They’re 6-6 in those 12 games, but only the Magic, Nets, Wizards and Hornets have been worse offensively since Christmas."
With their 22-22 record, the Heat are the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. They reside half a game ahead of the Atlanta Hawks, while also sitting half a game back from the No. 7 seed Orlando Magic.
This week, the Heat play three games. The team embarks on a two-game home stretch starting with the Magic on Monday before facing off against the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. Then, they travel on Saturday to San Antonio for a matchup against the Spurs to conclude their week.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates on Facebook
@ShandelRich