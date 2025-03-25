Miami Heat Fans Likely Rejoicing After Scott Foster News
As the NBA postseason approaches, the Miami Heat need every advantage to hold on to its top-10 spot in the Eastern Conference.
Well, this news about referee Scott Foster may help. Last week, Foster suffered a calf injury in the New York Knicks' blowout victory over Miami.
The veteran official is renowned for making questionable calls across the league, specifically toward the Heat and future Hall of Famer Chris Paul.
The biggest example of his rivalry with Miami was in its 2023 Eastern semifinals matchup against New York. Foster made several calls in the Knicks' favor, fueling the theories that he was trying extending the series and halt a Miami sweep.
The Heat currently sit at No. 10 in the conference, 1.5 spots behind the Chicago Bulls (32-40). They face the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night, in Jimmy Butler's first game in Miami since being traded.
"Obviously, there will be a lot of different feelings about it," coach Erik Spoelstra said about the Butler reunion. "I probably won't express all of them, and that's fair. We had a great five-year run. We didn't win the title, but only one team does. We had some great moments here. We all get past that, that's what you always remember. It doesn't matter what every 'feels' right now."
