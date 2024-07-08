Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Fans Naturally Overreact To Kel'el Ware-Victor Wembanyama Early Comparisons

Miami Heat fans react to Kel'el Ware's first two games in the summer league. Kel'el Ware first two games are compared to those of San Antonio Spurs' center Victor Wembanyama.

Scott Salomon

Apr 12, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) box out for a rebound during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
After a 26-point effort Sunday, Miami Heat fans reacted to a post on X that compared rookie center Kal'el Ware to reigning Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama.

The post shows their stats are relatively equal after two summer league games.

Ware scored 12 points on Saturday night in a loss to the Golden State Warriors. He came back with a strong offensive performance against a Sacramento Kings team on Sunday.

Ware is averaging 19 points and 8.5 rebounds through the first two games compared to Wembanyama averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds last year for the San Antonio Spurs.

One Heat fan, YankeesHeat, said, "I've seen enough....the Heat are now a superteam in my books."

Another Heat fan said former center Hassan Whiteside is a better comparison. 

One cautious Heat fan, TheDamDocta, said "projections with summer league doesn't usually go well. For example, I'm sure Wemby turned out a wee-bit better than we thought.......Don't set Ware up for unneeded criticism. Best of luck to him though."

"All we can hope for now is that Ware has no ceiling and that he surpasses his rookie expectations, because the Heat have no other choice right now," Carelle79 said.

$$Money Mike$$ commented, "I have seen enough."

While most Heat fans were reacting with acceptance of the comparison, thedavidabraham responded with "Don't do this. lol"

A Los Angeles Lakers fan commented they are not Heat fans, but said they [the Heat] draft very well.

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at scottsalomon67@gmail.com.

Published
