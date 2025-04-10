Miami Heat Fans Question Late Shot In Bulls Loss: "Tyler Herro Needs To Be Drug-Tested"
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is having the best season of his career.
Without him, the Heat are probably still fighting for a spot in the Play-In Tournament. He is celebrating a first appearance in the All-Star game. His teammates are campaigning him for Most Improved Player.
He is worthy of every praise but fans expressed their disappointment with Herro's decision late in Wednesday loss to the Bulls in Chicago. Trailing 114-109 with less 45 seconds remaining, Herro stole the ball from Bulls guard Coby White at halfcourt. He had a chance for an uncontested layup but chose to miss a pull-up 3-pointer.
The Bulls then scored in transition off the long layup to seal the win. Afterward, fans were irate.
A Herro layup would brought them to within three points with more 30 seconds left. The Heat, an organization that thrives on defense, had one more opportunity to make a stop. It would have given a chance to grab a rebound and possibly set up a play.
Herro playing "hero" ball will have fans comparing it Jimmy Butler shooting a pull-up 3-pointer in Game 7 of the 2022 Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics. They were down by two with 20 seconds remaining when Butler chose to shoot instead of drive past Al Horford to tie the score.
Of course, Herro and Butler would have been celebrated if the questionable shots fell.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ShandelRich@gmail.com
