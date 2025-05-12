Miami Heat Fans Trolling Darius Garland Amid Game 4 Blowout
The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently trying to overcome a 41-point halftime deficit against the Indiana Pacers.
Somewhere in South Florida, Miami Heat fans are rejoicing and laughing on the sidelines. The Cavaliers embarrassed Miami in the opening round, highlighted by guard Darius Garland's trash-talking of Tyler Herro.
Now, Heat fans have their turn throwing shots at the Cavaliers' All-Star, who scored just nine points through two quarters and was scoreless until nearly midway through the second quarter.
"Darius Garland did all that talking to a 10th seed just to quit and embarrass himself in the 2nd round," user HeatCulture tweeted.
Fans are pushing the narrative of Cleveland being better without Garland, as they blew out Miami without the star guard.
Garland isn't the only one getting dragged. The Cavaliers are collectively shooting 30 percent from the field and 29.2 percent from 3-point range. Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley are still in single-digit scoring.
Cleveland, boasting the league's second-best record this season, is on track to go down 3-1 against Indiana after the game concludes. Unlike in 2016, they don't have a LeBron James or Kyrie Irving to overcome this type of deficit.
The game is still in progress on TNT. They go back to Cleveland Tuesday night for Game 5.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.