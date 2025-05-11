Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Fans Willing To Trade Former No. 1 Overall Pick For Kevin Durant

Miami Heat fans discussed giving up Andrew Wiggins in exchange for Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant.

Nov 6, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots over Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
As the Miami Heat-Kevin Durant trade rumors continue, Heat fans are creating potential packages they'd have to create to acquire the 15-time All-Star.

And so far, they seem all in on getting Durant. They even discussed dishing out Andrew Wiggins to land Durant, given they'd likely have to give up a small forward to satisfy the deal.

Honestly, many fans are content with departing from Wiggins. After a promising start in Miami, the former Warriors forward disappointed as the year developed.

"Wiggins can go," one fan tweeted. "Terrible addition to this team. Trade him for anything that breathes and sign a quality FA for his salary space."

Some fans aren't trying to put too much faith in landing Durant, though. This is about the fifth consecutive offseason where Miami was linked to a star player, and every time they fell short.

Durant's saga in Phoenix has been extremely underwhelming. Since acquiring the former Warriors and Nets star, the team has won just one playoff series, falling way short of its championship expectations.

Meanwhile, the Heat were embarrassed in their series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, signaling the need for roster changes. Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro haven't been the headliners they needed to be, especially with Jimmy Butler's departure to Golden State. Durant would add a No. 1 scorer for Miami, alleviating pressure off Herro and allowing Adebayo to be a two-way player instead of looking to score every game.

