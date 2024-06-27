Miami Heat First-Round Pick Kel'El Ware Thinks He Can Provide Relief For Bam Adebayo
Throughout his career, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has often had to play against bigger players at his position.
The Heat may have found him some help in Wednesday's NBA draft by choosing Indiana 7-footer Kel'El Ware with the No. 15 in the first round. Ware feels he can offer some assistance.
"I'll be able to fit well in with the Heat," Ware said. "Just being at that five position to help Bam out, with him potentially going to the four. Just being able to space the floor out, everything will be much easier for the whole team."
Ware is coming off a breakout sophomore season at Indiana, where he earned All-Big Ten second-team honors and made the Big Ten All-Defensive team. He gives the Heat scoring and shot-blocking that could lead to Adebayo making a position change.
Before the draft, Inside The Heat spoke to an NBA scout who said it's time for Adebayo to move to power forward.
"I think they should [move him to power forward]," the scout shared. "They feel like that's going to allow him to do some things from the perimeter, but in tight games, he's not taking any shots. [The shot] he's got to be able to hit in every moment is that elbow jumpshot. He can be more of a Chris Webber type late in games. You can see he's just not trusting it at all, and then you can move him to the four I don't think he needs to be chucking up threes. If you're going to move him to the four, the biggest thing is making plays from the elbow."
The Heat are apparently already thinking that.
"I think his skill set will be great to play with Bam and as well when Bam is off the court," Heat assistant general manager Adam Simon said.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook.
Twitter: @ShandelRich