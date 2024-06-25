NBA Scout Sees Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo More Effective At Different Position
The Miami Heat are continuing to search for ways to maximize the potential of star big man Bam Adebayo.
One possible route is transitioning Adebayo to power forward from center. He holds his own against larger competition at just 6-foot-9, but could thrive more on the offensive end at the four.
"He's kind of behind the projection, I thought," said an NBA scout who spoke on the condition of anonymity. "I thought about this time he'd be a perennial all-league player, but I just don't think that's his nature. I'd be shocked if he goes on a 38-point per game tear ever in his career. I thought his shot would develop a lot better. I think a lot of it is his confidence in the shot, and he's such a physical specimen that I think he's so used to just getting to the basket and getting his shots off easily."
Adebayo averaged 20.4 points on 54 percent shooting in his best scoring season, but those numbers could spike if one aspect of his skillset improves.
"I think they should [move him to power forward]," the scout shared. "They feel like that's going to allow him to do some things from the perimeter, but in tight games, he's not taking any shots. [The shot] he's got to be able to hit in every moment is that elbow jumpshot. He can be more of a Chris Webber type late in games. You can see he's just not trusting it at all, and then you can move him to the four I don't think he needs to be chucking up threes. If you're going to move him to the four, the biggest thing is making plays from the elbow."
The three-time All-Star is viewed as the lone player on the Heat's roster locked down for the foreseeable future because Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro find themselves in trade rumors. His two-way ability combined with leadership qualities are the keys to Adebayo's success, regardless of what position he's in.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE
Subscribe to our YouTube channel HERE