Miami Heat Given Unflattering Spot In Opening Day Power Rankings

The Miami Heat have a lot to prove to their doubters early in the season.

According to the initial NBA Power Rankings, the Miami Heat are not thought of too highly.

Guard Jimmy Butler is being looked at as the savior to an otherwise average season outlook.

After a 4-1 preseason record, the Heat dipped one spot from the final preseason rankings to 16th in the initial regular season NBA.com power rankings.

It was not overlooked the Heat went to the NBA Finals as an eighth seed in 2023. What writer John Schuhmann focused on was the Heat's first-round playoff loss to the Boston Celtics last season. He did not mention the Heat were not at full-strength for the series.

Schuhmann makes an obvious statement on how the Heat can avoid another play-in situation or first-round playoff exit.

"The best way to avoid that same fate," Schuhmann said. "is to be better in the regular season."

The Heat should have a better record in the regular season, assuming they can stay healthy. The Heat looked dominant in the preseason with their starting five on the court.

"The Heat rested their rotation in Memphis on Friday, but otherwise took the preseason somewhat seriously," Schuhmann said,

Schumann also said the starting lineup played 57 minutes together in the preseason which was the second most in the league. He also said Butler played in four games, which equalled the number he played in the past three seasons combined.

"Butler made the most of his availability, registering a true shooting percentage of 77.5 percent, the third highest mark among 231 players with at least 25 field goal attempts," Schuhmann said. "He took just one mid-range jumper, shot 13-of-18 in the paint and had 18 free throw attempts....The man still knows how to get to the line."

