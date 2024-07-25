Miami Heat Have Next Developmental Project After Signing Josh Christopher To Two-Way Contract
The Miami Heat are hoping guard Josh Christopher becomes the next G League sensation turned rotation player.
On Thursday, the Heat announced the signing of Christopher to a two-way contract. He was rewarded after an impressive showing in the summer league in Las Vegas. He led the Heat to the championship after averaging averaging 19.3 points, three rebounds, two steals, 1.8 assists in six games.
"Sometimes, it's just something that you can't put in words," Christopher said. "Heat Culture is something I've just understood from a message I sent to UD [Heat legend Udonis Haslem] like, `Bro, I'm trying to pull up because I know what you guys are going to get out of me. I know what I bring.' I've been able to play basketball for a long time but I think this Heat Culture thing brought the best out of me. I don't think I've had a better series of games."
Christopher remained unsigned after the summer league success but has the opportunity to earn a roster spot this fall at training camp. He feels the Heat are the perfect fit.
"They challenged me more so on the defensive end and just told me don't even worry about offense first," Christoper said. "I tried to hang my hat on guarding and I think that has allowed to play offense much better because I wasn't worried about it. If I was too worried about something, typically things can go wrong."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @ShandelRich