Miami Heat, Kel-el Ware To Make Las Vegas Summer League Debut July 13
With the NBA draft over, the Miami Heat can now look toward the grooming process of their young prospects.
The league announced the schedule for the summer league in Las Vegas. The Heat will play five games, with one of them yet to be schedule. Here's a look at the slate:
Sat. July 13, 6:30 p.m. vs. Celtics NBA TV
Mon. July 15, 6 p.m. vs. Thunder, ESPNU
Wed. July 17, 3 p.m. vs. Mavericks, ESPN2
Fri. July 19, 9 p.m. vs. Raptors, ESPN+
It will give rookie Kel'el Ware the opportunity to showcase his skills in front of a national audience. The Heat chose him at No. 15 Wednesday in the first round. Second-year forward Jaime Jaquez isn't expected to participate because he was chosen as a member of the U.S Select Team that will practice against the Olympics team.
Ware is coming off a breakout sophomore season at Indiana, where he earned All-Big Ten second-team honors and made the Big Ten All-Defensive team. He gives the Heat scoring and shot-blocking that could lead to Adebayo making a position change to power forward.
"We're talking about a younger player that has an edge to him." Simon said. "He doesn't feel like that's a good description of him. I think he's shown that he's going to come out and put points on the board. He can block shots. He rebounds. To me, that does not seem like a player that fits that description.."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook.
Twitter: @ShandelRich