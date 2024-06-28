Inside The Heat

Miami Heat, Kel-el Ware To Make Las Vegas Summer League Debut July 13

Shandel Richardson

Mar 15, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers center Kel'el Ware (1) reacts during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 15, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers center Kel'el Ware (1) reacts during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

With the NBA draft over, the Miami Heat can now look toward the grooming process of their young prospects.

The league announced the schedule for the summer league in Las Vegas. The Heat will play five games, with one of them yet to be schedule. Here's a look at the slate:

Sat. July 13, 6:30 p.m. vs. Celtics NBA TV
Mon. July 15, 6 p.m. vs. Thunder, ESPNU
Wed. July 17, 3 p.m. vs. Mavericks, ESPN2
Fri. July 19, 9 p.m. vs. Raptors, ESPN+

It will give rookie Kel'el Ware the opportunity to showcase his skills in front of a national audience. The Heat chose him at No. 15 Wednesday in the first round. Second-year forward Jaime Jaquez isn't expected to participate because he was chosen as a member of the U.S Select Team that will practice against the Olympics team.

Ware is coming off a breakout sophomore season at Indiana, where he earned All-Big Ten second-team honors and made the Big Ten All-Defensive team. He gives the Heat scoring and shot-blocking that could lead to Adebayo making a position change to power forward.

"We're talking about a younger player that has an edge to him." Simon said. "He doesn't feel like that's a good description of him. I think he's shown that he's going to come out and put points on the board. He can block shots. He rebounds. To me, that does not seem like a player that fits that description.."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook.

Twitter: @ShandelRich

Published
Shandel Richardson

SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here