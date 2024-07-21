Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Reacts To WNBA All-Star Game On Social Media
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade keeps strong tabs on the world of basketball, most recently expressing his opinions on the WNBA.
The WNBA All-Star Game took place on Saturday night, where Team WNBA walked away victorious with a score of 117-109. Wade expressed a handful of thoughts and praises on social media throughout the night.
His comments first began with a reply to the outcome of the game, where he described the night with the simple two words "Competitive Entertainment." The WNBA is smashing records across the board this season, largely thanks to the rookie class highlighted by Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Cameron Brink.
The Heat legend then directed praise towards Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale, who won the All-Star Game MVP for the second time in her career. Wade posted to X (formerly Twitter), writing, "ARIKE has been and still is Her." She finished the night with an All-Star game high of 34 points, six assists, and three rebounds.
One of the WNBA's rising stars, Reese, spoke postgame about the feeling of earning an All-Star selection in her rookie season. She spoke with the utmost respect for her teammates and opponents, which clearly caught Wade's attention. He responded to the video, writing, "I love the way she handles being one of the faces of the W!"
It's clear the WNBA will only continue its rise in popularity, especially with endorsements from all-time greats like Wade.
