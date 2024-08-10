Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Says Victor Wembanyama Is Future Of The NBA
Many imagine San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama dominating the NBA in just a few years, including Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade.
Wade watched Wembanyama thrive against the loaded Team USA roster on Saturday firsthand. He finished with 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists on 11 of 19 shooting, as France came up just short of the gold. The scary news for the rest of the league is Wembanyama is just 20 years old.
"What your eyes see is what your eyes should believe," Wade said. "He's a guy you would not be able to tell just by points. You have to watch him play the game of basketball and understand what he means to his team on the floor."
Wade's right. The gap between the United States and international talent is nearly nonexistent. The last American-born MVP was former Houston Rockets guard James Harden in 2018. Since then, Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), and Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) took home the hardware.
With superstars Luka Doncic and Wembanyama on the rise, fans should expect to see even more international recognition in the coming years.
"He's the future," Wade said. "We're going to continue to watch a lot of Wemby for a long time to come."
WADE PRAISES LEBRON
Wade was overly complimentary of close friend LeBron James after Saturday's Team USA victory against France in the gold-medal game.
Wade said James still amazes by being able to still dominate at this stage in his career.
"He can do everything on the floor," Wade said on the NBC broadcast. "He can score 30. He can get 15 rebounds. He can do all things. I think the thing so special about him is his continued to want to be great, the work that he puts in. It's the everyday. He's the first-in kind of person and he's the last-out kind of person and a leader."
