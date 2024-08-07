Miami Heat Legend Sees No Problem With Dwyane Wade Wearing Nail Polish
The Miami Heat's culture stretches further than just on the floor, as it symbolizes a brotherhood regardless of your stage in life.
Heat legends Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem, who were teammates for more than a decade, remain close post-retirement. Wade's name has been dragged through the mud in recent days for his decision to wear and support nail polish. The criticism received online is at an all-time high.
Haslem is embodying 'Heat Culture' by expressing unwavering support for Wade on a recent episode of The OGs Show.
"They are trying my dawg. My dawg has always been a trend setter, not giving an [expletive]," Haslem exclaimed. “He should support Zaya and every dream that she has, regardless of what she wants to do in life. That's a father's and a parent's job. So, regardless of that, sitting at home, painting his nails with his daughters, so what? We see so many girls that grow up and have daddy issues.”
Here's what former star of Netflix's Last Chance U had to say about Wade's personal choice:
Wade wears nail polish, dating to his days as an active player.
The choice is not taken well by the public, as his social media comments are often filled with derogatory remarks. The painted nail situation took a turn for the worst on Sunday, following a comment from Wade congratulating Olympian Noah Lyles on his gold medal.
Wade used Lyles' nail polish as a means to celebrate him, posting, "And he got his nails painted [laughing emoji]. Say something [ear emoji]."
Coach Jason Brown, formerly of Netflix's Last Chance U show, used this post to hurl a homophobic comment toward the retired Heat guard. He posted on X, writing, "Gay like you." The post is up to 7.4 million views, but just 33,000 likes as of Monday evening.
It's unlikely for Wade to shed more light on the harsh remark with a reply, as the Heat legend will continue living as he pleases.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
