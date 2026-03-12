It's been a long 48 hours.

48 hours from the moment that Bam Adebayo stamped his place into history with an 83 point game, only trailing Wilt Chamberlain's 100 point mountaintop.

These last two days have consisted of plenty of outsiders complaining and nitpicking Adebayo's historical moment, including pointing out his all time record in free throw makes and attempts, plus the late game shenanigans that ultimately got him past Kobe Bryant's mark of 81 points.

Erik Spoelstra in response had a message to the negativity.

"I apologize to absolutely no one. Period," Spoelstra stated in a press conference prior to this game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.

One of the pushbacks have included the team's late game handle on trying to get Adebayo over that hump, which included intentionally fouling Washington to get him more opportunities to score.

"We were 76 points deep before the back and forth. Damn right we're going to go for it," Spoelstra noted on that matter.

Also for the crowd that has debated this scoring outburst to be ethical or unethical, Erik Spoelstra says that he would do it 10 times out of 10 for his captain.

"I'm aplogizing to nobody about this. Most of the people that made comments didn't even watch the game. That's unethical."

There's been one obvious tell for those criticizing this performance to know they didn't even watch all 42 minutes that Adebayo was on the floor on Tuesday night: bringing up the free throw attempts.

We call them box score watchers. Forming an idea from a stat sheet and running with it, before ever even tuning into watch the actual product.

Yes, Adebayo took an all time high in free throws against the Wizards, but did you know that every one of those trips were legitmate fouls?

If we want to diminish the Washington Wizards' defense for a lack of adjustments and overall ability to stop Adebayo, be my guest. But the rest of the league plays that team multiple times a year, just as the Heat do.

"Everything was fairly conventional," Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra added. There was a goal in mind when that clock hit two minutes to chase a mark that may never be achieved again, and anybody that is involved with the game of basketball would jump at that opportunity if it was ever presented.

It's time to shut out the noise, just as Spoelstra has. This is a celebration of this individual player's accomplishment, and even larger than that, it's about bouncing off that game and continue to extend this winning streak the Heat have on their hands.

All eyes will be on Adebayo Thursday night, but the Heat are making it about the entire roster. As it should be.