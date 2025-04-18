Miami Heat Legend Thinks Jimmy Butler Trade "Worked Out Best For Everybody"
Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem had nothing but good things to say about Jimmy Butler having success with the Golden State Warriors since the trade.
"I wish Jimmy all the best, man," Haslem said on a podcast appearance with former teammate Dwyane Wade. "I think the way that deal worked out, it worked out best for everybody. You're not gonna get a better player than Andrew Wiggins, you know, in that move, you know what I'm saying?"
"Well, you just sound real corporate right there," Wade responded. "No, I'm being real," Haslem said. "We talking about a dude in the 2022 Finals could have been easily the MVP."
The Heat traded Butler in February despite team president Pat Riley declaring he wouldn't after the team suspended him on multiple occasions. Following the Butler trade and the subsequent moves, the Heat ended up with Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, Davion Mitchell and the Warriors' 2025 top-10 protected pick. Butler was then awarded with the contract extension that he originally asked the Heat for.
"Jimmy did what we all love Jimmy to do," Wade said. "Like, Jimmy is one of them players that you said, like, you know, obviously you've been around a lot of great players, but Jimmy has a certain kind of unique skill and talent that you just can't see by the naked eye."
Haslem, who played with Wade for 14 seasons and Butler for four seasons, agreed.
"Jimmy is probably the smartest offensive player I've ever had to play against. Maybe he didn't have their talent and their skillset, but he is very smart. I'ma jab this leg just to get you to drop this leg. Once you drop this leg, i'ma attack you and go the other way," Haslem said. "I used to go home after playing this (expletive) and just thinking, 'Ok this what I'ma do tomorrow, this what I'ma do differently."
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket