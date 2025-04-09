Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Offer Final Injury Update On Andrew Wiggins Vs. Chicago Bulls

Shandel Richardson

Apr 7, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra watches from the sideline against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Miami Heat starter Andrew Wiggins is back in the lineup for tonight's game against the Chicago Bulls.

He had been out with a hamstring injury.

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 8:00 p.m., United Center, Chicago

Betting line: Heat -3, Covers.com

VITALS: : The Heat and Bulls meet for the third and final regular season matchup this season. The Bulls won both matchups, (133-124 on Feb. 4, 114-109 on March 8). The Heat won three of four matchups against the Bulls last season. The Heat are 64-67 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 37-29 in home games and 27-38 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Alec Burks

C Kel'el Ware

F Pelle Larsson

F Bam Adebayo

BULLS

G Coby White

G Josh Giddey

C Nikola Vucevic

F Patrick Williams

F Matas Buzelis

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Bam Adebayo: Available - Back

Tyler Herro: Available - Thigh

Alec Burks: Available - Back

Haywood Highsmith: Probable - Achilles

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons

Isaiah Stevens: Questionable - Foot

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

BULLS

Josh Giddey: Questionable - Forearm

Nikola Vucevic: Probable - Hip

Jalen Smith: Questionable - Ankle

Kevin Huerter: Questionable - Neck

Tre Jones: Out - Foot

Lonzo Ball: Out - Wrist

Ayo Dosunmu: Out - Shoulder

QUOTABLE

Heat forward Kyle Anderson: "I think we've just been doing a better job at taking other people's punch and, you know we gotta understand that they're gonna go on runs, that's how basketball is and just get back to what we were doing that made us successful and can't get bored with doing the right stuff over and over again."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

