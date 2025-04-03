Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Once Again Without Key Starter Vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Shandel Richardson

Mar 27, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
Mar 27, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images / Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Heat have once again ruled out starting forward Andrew Wiggins for tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami

TV: TNT

Betting line: Heat +5, DraftKings

VITALS: : The Heat and Grizzlies meet for the second and final regular season matchup this season. The Heat lost the first matchup 91-125, on March 15. The Heat are 30-26 all-time versus the Grizzlies during the regular season, including 17-11 in home games and 13-15 in road games. The Grizzlies have won seven of the last 10 matchups in the regular season, dating back to Dec. 2019. Two-time All-Star Ja Morant is available to play after the NBA gave him a warning for a gun-pointing gesture he made during a game.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Alec Burks

C Kel'el Ware

F Pelle Larsson

F Bam Adebayo

GRIZZLIES

G Ja Morant

G Desmond Bane

C Zach Edey

F Jaylen Wells

F Jaren Jackson Jr.

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Terry Rozier: Questionable - Stomach

Haywood Highsmith: Questionable - Achilles

Andrew Wiggins: Out - Hamstring

Duncan Robinson: Questionable - Back

Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

GRIZZLIES

Vince Williams Jr.: Out - Illness

Brandon Clarke: Out - Knee

Zyon Pullin: Out - Knee

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: "This group is, you know we mentioned it during the losing streak, that we felt like we were alive. It looked, on the outside, that everybody thought we would be dead and go in our separate ways, but we felt alive by the challenge and the frustration of that. And then what you hope is that you develop a sense of connection, and we developed that during the losing streak, ironically enough. And you need that connection to build that mental toughness. The connection comes first."

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here