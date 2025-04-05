Miami Heat Owner Micky Arison Receives Huge Honor
Miami Heat owner Micky Arison was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025 on Saturday.
Arison is the leader behind one of the NBA’s most successful franchises. He is the 11th individual with ties to the Heat inducted, joining legends such as Pat Riley, Dwayne Wade, and Alonzo Mourning,
Reflecting on the honor, Arison said, “This isn’t just about me—it’s about everyone who’s been a part of our Heat journey. From the players to the coaches, the staff, and especially our fans, this recognition belongs to the entire Heat family.”
Since taking over the franchise in 1995, Arison has led the organization to success. The team won three NBA championships, made seven NBA Finals, and reached the postseason 23 times over 29 seasons.
Arison's most defining move was bringing in Riley as coach and team president in 1995.
Riley’s presence helped Miami lure top-tier talent, starting with acquiring Tim Hardaway and Alonzo Mourning in the late 90’s. Riley then brought in Shaquille O’Neal to pair with a young Dwayne Wade that resulted in the franchise's first NBA title in 2006.
In 2010, Arison helped the Heat sign LeBron James and Chris Bosh to join Wade. The Heat won two titles in four straight Finals appearances.
And while this accomplishment is the culmination of his decades of success, Arison considers it a shared victory.
"This recognition isn’t just about my journey—it’s about everyone who helped build the Heat," Arison said. "And I know we’re not done yet.”