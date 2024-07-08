Miami Heat Re-Sign Key Rotation Player From Last Year's Roster
The Miami Heat pulled of their biggest victory of a thus far quiet free agency.
On Monday, it was reported they were re-signing forward Haywood Highsmith. The two-year deal is worth $11 million according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Highsmith signing provides some solace after the Heat were unable to land any big names during the first week of free agency. They also lost forward Caleb Martin, who was a key contributor the last three seasons. The Heat made the Eastern Conference finals twice during that span, including the NBA Finals in 2023.
Last year Highsmith averaged 6.1 points, 3.2 rebounds on 40 percent shooting from the arc. He also played a career-high 20.7 minutes a game. He was the latest player the Heat turned from undrafted free agent to two-way contract to rotation contributor.
DRAFT PICK TURNING HEADS AT SUMMER LEAGUE
Saturday night Kel'el Ware led the Miami Heat with defensive prowess but said he was disappointed in his offensive output.
Ware's tune changed Sunday afternoon as he scored 26 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and had one block in Miami's 102-86 NBA Summer League, California Classic victory over the Sacramento Kings II team at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
Ware made 11 of his 12 shots. He said he felt more comfortable with the short range shots and, of course, his powerful dunks.
"Right now, my shot was feeling a little short," Ware said. "I wanted to make my presence felt in the paint," Ware said. "I definitely started to find that groove as the game was going on, I feel like the more I get used to the environment, I'll get better and better."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook
Twitter: @ShandelRich