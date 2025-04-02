Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Remain Confident With Rooking In Starting Lineup Vs. Boston Celtics

Shandel Richardson

Mar 27, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
Mar 27, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images / Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat are going with their same lineup tonight against the Boston Celtics.

They are: Kel'el Ware, Tyler Herro, Alec Burks, Bam Adebayo and Pelle Larsson

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 7:30 p.m., TD Garden, Boston

Betting line: Heat +10, DraftKings

VITALS: : The Heat and Celtics meet for the fourth and final regular season matchup this season. The Heat lost all three matchups, (89-108 in Dec., 85-103 in February and 91-103 in mid-March). The Heat lost all three to the Celtics last season before their eventual first round elimination in the same season. The Heat are 53-86 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 30-42 in home games and 22-44 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Alec Burks

C Kel'el Ware

F Pelle Larsson

F Bam Adebayo

CELTICS

G Payton Pritchard

G Derrick White

C Xavier Tillman Sr.

F Jaylen Brown

F Jayson Tatum


HEAT

Alec Burks: Available - Back

Andrew Wiggins: Out - Hamstring

Duncan Robinson: Out - Back

Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

CELTICS

Jaylen Brown: Available - Knee

Kristaps Porzingis: Out - Return from illness reconditioning

Jrue Holiday: Out - Shoulder

Al Horford: Out - Toe

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Tyler Herro: "I feel like since I've been on the Heat, that's how we've always been at our best, just the ball popping. We used to say the ball has magic to it when it's moving and finding the energy, finding open guys, open spots. I thought we came out really intentional, sharing the ball and just letting the ball find open guys."

Published |Modified
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here