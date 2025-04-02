Miami Heat Remain Confident With Rooking In Starting Lineup Vs. Boston Celtics
The Miami Heat are going with their same lineup tonight against the Boston Celtics.
They are: Kel'el Ware, Tyler Herro, Alec Burks, Bam Adebayo and Pelle Larsson
Here's the game preview:
Game time: 7:30 p.m., TD Garden, Boston
Betting line: Heat +10, DraftKings
VITALS: : The Heat and Celtics meet for the fourth and final regular season matchup this season. The Heat lost all three matchups, (89-108 in Dec., 85-103 in February and 91-103 in mid-March). The Heat lost all three to the Celtics last season before their eventual first round elimination in the same season. The Heat are 53-86 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 30-42 in home games and 22-44 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Alec Burks
C Kel'el Ware
F Pelle Larsson
F Bam Adebayo
CELTICS
G Payton Pritchard
G Derrick White
C Xavier Tillman Sr.
F Jaylen Brown
F Jayson Tatum
HEAT
Alec Burks: Available - Back
Andrew Wiggins: Out - Hamstring
Duncan Robinson: Out - Back
Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
CELTICS
Jaylen Brown: Available - Knee
Kristaps Porzingis: Out - Return from illness reconditioning
Jrue Holiday: Out - Shoulder
Al Horford: Out - Toe
QUOTABLE
Heat guard Tyler Herro: "I feel like since I've been on the Heat, that's how we've always been at our best, just the ball popping. We used to say the ball has magic to it when it's moving and finding the energy, finding open guys, open spots. I thought we came out really intentional, sharing the ball and just letting the ball find open guys."