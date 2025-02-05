Miami Heat Reportedly Linked To Three-Team Trade Of Jimmy Butler To Phoenix Suns
With the trade deadline approaching, the Miami Heat are part of all sorts of Jimmy Butler scenarios.
There are some reports of the Heat sending Butler to the Phoenix Suns but not in exchange for Kevin Durant. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Durant could be headed for a reunion with the Golden State Warriors.
“One reason for the significant uptick in Durant chatter, sources said, is that trading him appears to be the only way for Phoenix to acquire Miami's Jimmy Butler before Thursday's deadline," Fischer wrote. "Why would the Suns want Butler if they no longer have Durant on the roster? No one asked by The Stein Linehas been able to furnish a good answer to that question, but rumbles persist that a scenario that transports Butler from South Beach to the desert — with Durant moving back to the Bay Area — is indeed in play.”
While many Heat fans are clamoring for Durant in exchange for Butler, they could wind up with former No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins in a three-team deal that includes the Suns and Warriors.
The Heat have until Thursday to end the Butler saga. Despite leading the team to two NBA Finals since 2019, he requested a trade in late December. Butler has since been suspended by the team on three different occasions because of conduct detrimental to the team.
