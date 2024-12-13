Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Reportedly Make Trade With Indiana Pacers

Shandel Richardson

Oct 18, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Miami Heat center Thomas Bryant (31) reacts during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Miami Heat have apparently made a roster move.

It's just not the one everyone is discussing.

On Friday, ESPN reported the Heat have agreed to trade center Thomas Bryant to the Indiana Pacers. It comes on the heels of reports of the Heat having plans to trade star Jimmy Butler. The Heat and Butler's camp have denied that speculation.

After coaching the likes of LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is more than prepared for dealing with speculation.

So the Butler trade rumors have zero impact on the team this season.

“This is this profession,” Spoelstra said before Thursday's game against the Toronto Raptors. “Can’t get sick and see some narratives that are going out there, that’s going to happen, you know, in every organization at some point during a season, we’re trying to build on something like, played three solid games, we’re still not anywhere where we want to be, you know. So we have some work to do. And, you know, really getting ready for this final game of this home stand is the most important thing right now.”

The "outside noise," as Spoelstra likes to call it, hasn't bothered the Heat. They are on a four-game winning streak and looking like a contender in the Eastern Conference again

The Heat return to action Monday against the Detroit Pistons.

