Miami Heat Reveal Updated Starting Lineup For Tonight Vs. Chicago Bulls
With Andrew Wiggins back, the Miami Heat have a different starting lineup against the Chicago Bulls than the previous game.
They are: Andrew Wiggins, Tyler Herro, Alec Burks, Kel'el Ware and Bam Adebayo.
Here's the game preview:
Game time: 8 p.m., United Center, Chicago
Betting line: Heat -3, Covers.com
VITALS: : The Heat and Bulls meet for the third and final regular season matchup this season. The Bulls won both matchups, (133-124 on Feb. 4, 114-109 on March 8). The Heat won three of four matchups against the Bulls last season. The Heat are 64-67 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 37-29 in home games and 27-38 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Alec Burks
C Kel'el Ware
F Pelle Larsson
F Bam Adebayo
BULLS
G Coby White
G Josh Giddey
C Nikola Vucevic
F Patrick Williams
F Matas Buzelis
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Bam Adebayo: Available - Back
Tyler Herro: Available - Thigh
Alec Burks: Available - Back
Haywood Highsmith: Probable - Achilles
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons
Isaiah Stevens: Questionable - Foot
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
BULLS
Josh Giddey: Questionable - Forearm
Nikola Vucevic: Probable - Hip
Jalen Smith: Questionable - Ankle
Kevin Huerter: Questionable - Neck
Tre Jones: Out - Foot
Lonzo Ball: Out - Wrist
Ayo Dosunmu: Out - Shoulder
QUOTABLE
Heat forward Kyle Anderson: "I think we've just been doing a better job at taking other people's punch and, you know we gotta understand that they're gonna go on runs, that's how basketball is and just get back to what we were doing that made us successful and can't get bored with doing the right stuff over and over again."