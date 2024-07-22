Miami Heat Rookie Pelle Larsson Gaining More Comfort Each Day
For Miami Heat rookie Pelle Larsson, it's all about learning.
He's at the stage where reps are the most important part of his development. The progress is coming along nicely, especially after his big game Sunday against the Golden State Warriors in the Las Vegas summer league.
He finished with 21 points, six assists, four rebounds and four steals in the 102-99 victory. Larsson shot 6 of 13, making two 3-pointers and going 7 of 7 from the foul line. The win pushed the Heat into Monday's championship game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
"You just got to play, learn from your games," Larsson said recently. "I think I've done that ... It's just more and more games, you get used to it."
The Heat chose Larsson with the No. 44 pick in last month's NBA draft. Larsson, who played at Arizona, is averaging 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists in five summer league games. He and first-round pick Kel-el Ware should compete for playing time this season.
Larsson is in the mix with Duncan Robinson, Josh Richardson and Alec Burks for minutes off the bench.
"Just more reps, you're going to learn," Larsson said. "I'm just excited for the next game."
Larsson has one more game to continue the growth. The Heat enter Monday's title game with a serious approach,
"We always want to win," Heat summer league coach Dan Bisaccio said after the game. "So no matter what, when we have an opportunity to win a championship, of course we're going for it. It doesn't matter if it's summer league, it doesn't matter if it's some kind of spring ball. Whatever it is, we're always going to want an opportunity to compete for a championship."
