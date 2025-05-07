Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Among Those To Beat Rush For A'ja Wilson Shoe
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo continues to show support for Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson.
And the Aces make sure to point it out.
On Tuesday, Adebayo attended the Aces' 85-84 victory against the Phoenix Mercury. He was wearing a pair of Wilson's signature shoes while sitting courtside. Here's what the Aces' X account posted: "We sure do see her fav Olympian from out town rockin' them!"
The reference was from a quote Wilson made about Adebayo last year.
The shoe sold out in less than 10 minutes on Tuesday's release date. The Miami Heat social media account quickly confirmed Adebayo had a pair long before they were released. Adebayo and Wilson were rumored to have been dating all last summer, especially after they were spotted together while representing the United States at the Olympics in France.
Last year Wilson was the unanimous MVP of the WNBA but the Aces attempt of winning three straight titles ended with a loss to the New York Liberty in the semifinals. Adebayo's season also ended in disappointment, with the Heat falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. It was their second straight opening-round loss since making the 2023 NBA Finals.
