Tyler Herro rewarded after big week for the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat's Tyler Herro was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week after a week that saw him average 26.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, with the Heat went going undefeated in that span.

NBA Players of the Week for Week 20.



West: Victor Wembanyama (@spurs)

East: Tyler Herro (@MiamiHEAT) pic.twitter.com/EbYdgImRnO — NBA (@NBA) March 9, 2026

Over the course of the week, the Heat beat the rebuilding Brooklyn Nets twice, as well as the hottest team in the league in the Charlotte Hornets, and the Detroit Pistons, who have the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Additionally, the aforementioned week of wins came after they beat the team with the seventh-best record, the Houston Rockets on Sunday, which kicked things off.

Tyler Herro over his last 5 games:



24.6 PPG

4.8 RPG

4.4 APG

55.7% FG

51.5% 3PT

94.7% FT

Heat 5-0



pic.twitter.com/BVvNlSewds — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 9, 2026

Moreover, all of this came in a week without their 2026 All-Star, (Norman Powell), and another key starter in Andrew Wiggins who missed the Hornets and Pistons games.

Herro, along with Bam Adebayo and Jaime Jaquez Jr., ended up shouldering most of the load in making up for the temporary loss of two key players.

Against the Hornets and Pistons, the Heat scored about 42 and 45 points per 100 possessions more when Herro was on the court compared to when he was not.

NBA Guards Averaging 20+ PTS on 50%+ FG:



• Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

• Tyler Herro pic.twitter.com/XRyG0DzQVK — Kalshi Hoops (@KalshiHoops) March 9, 2026

For the Heat, who have made it clear how badly they want to stay out of the Play-In Tournament, every one of those five wins was absolutely necessary, especially while three of the other four relevant teams in the Play-In race surge in the standings.

The Heat, now at 36-29 for the season, are currently in a virtual tie with the Orlando Magic for the sixth seed and are just one game behind the Toronto Raptors for the fifth spot.

In 20 games this season, Herro is averaging 22.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 0.8 steals in 30.6 minutes per game, converting on 50 percent of his field goals, 40.2 percent of his threes and 91.7 percent of his free throws.

MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket