Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Calls Out Media Over Defensive Player Of Year Voting

Shandel Richardson

Oct 13, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends against New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has no problem calling out the media for how the Defensive Player of the Year voting is handled.

He's done it before. So has coach Erik Spoelstra. And expect both to continue doing so until Adebayo wins the award.

The latest criticism was Adebayo taking a shot at the voting process while speaking with Jeremy Tache of Bally Sports Sun: Heat. Adebayo basically accused the media of paying too much attention to analytics instead of actual defense.

“For me, it’s getting stops," Adebayo said. I’m not into advanced stats. I'm not into the analytics, metrics, anything like that. To me, it's who can guard their yard? And that's 1-5, that's in zone. That's in whatever coverage your coach puts you in, you can excel. That, to me, is the DPOY, but the media has different opinions. They look at steals and blocks.”

STARTING FIVE PROGRESSING

Spoelstra prefers to step aside for this one.

The Heat are in their first full year with Terry Rozier in the lineup. After so much continuity by fielding basically the same roster since 2019, this is arguably the biggest adjustment.

Spoelstra said things are going smoothly so far.

"I like it but who cares what the head coach thinks," Spoelstra said. "They like it. They're comfortable. They're gaining confidence. The most important thing is they're intentional about the work and the process of putting it together to start the season. We'll see what happens once we get into it."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

