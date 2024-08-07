Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo Catches Kevin Durant Napping On Team USA Bus
The bond between Team USA teammates is stronger than ever, as their semifinals matchup against Serbia approaches.
Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo jumped at the opportunity to troll one of his teammates, Kevin Durant. He caught a glimpse of Durant taking a snooze on the team bus prior to the game against Brazil. The photo, posted to his Instagram story, went viral across numerous social media platforms.
The additional rest must have helped Durant. Against Brazil he became the United States’ all-time leading scorer, both male and female. He surpassed the now-retired Lisa Leslie for top honors.
“Records are meant to be broken,” Durant said to The Associated Press. “Somebody will come along to do the same. I’m focused on trying to win this gold.”
With 3:06 left in the third quarter, Durant made a basket that gave him 498 points for his Olympic career, which encompasses four tournaments.
Leslie took to social media last week as Durant was approaching the record. She congratulated him in advance.
“Well let me start to (congratulate) as he gets ready to break one of my Olympic records!” Leslie wrote. “The Slim Reaper!! One of my all time favorites!”
For the record, he finished the game with 11 points, so the new record is 494 and climbing. Durant will have a chance to add to that record in their remaining game(s). The winner of Thursday’s game will go on to play for the gold medal.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI, He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE.