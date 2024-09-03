Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Explains Why Jaime Jaquez Is A Future NBA All-Star
Last year Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez was arguably the steal of the NBA draft.
He exceeded all expectations after being the No. 18 pick out of UCLA. His growth as a rookie is why Heat center Bam Adebayo thinks Jaquez could develop into an All-Star.
"I feel like Jaime can be an All-Star," Adebayo to Miami Heat On SI. "Jaime can be a household name in the NBA. He didn't play like a normal rookie. He's been in close-out games in college. He was the No. 1 option in college."
Adebayo likes the fact Jaquez played four seasons in college, with most of them when he was the No. 1 option. It took Adebayo three years to earn his first All-Star selection.
He sees no reason why Jaquez can't take a similar path. He has arguably been the Heat's most productive rookie since Dwyane Wade in 2003. Last year Jaquez averaged 11.9 points. 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists. At one point, he was consistently in the starting lineup before an injury ended his last season against the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.
"He knows how to handle certain situations when he gets the ball," Adebayo said. "I feel like the sky's the limit. He has no ceiling. He's a different player than he was last year just by me seeing him at a couple workouts in 5 on 5 [with Team USA select]."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
