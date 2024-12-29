Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo In Love/Hate Relationships With Fans
What is really going on with Miami Heat Bam Adebayo this year? And is it fair to blame it on the distraction of the Jimmy Butler trade rumors?
I don't think so, especially since Pat Riley squashed the rumors a few days ago, saying Jimmy is not going anywhere. Our three-time NBA All-Star, two-time Olympic gold medalist is only averaging 16 points and that's his lowest since the 2020 season. He did sign a contract extension in July, locking him with the Heat through the 2028-29 season. But he started the season having the lowest field goal percentage out of all centers in the NBA.
Last night he did have a strong double-double against Atlanta. Sunday, the Heat take on the Houston Rockets. The Rockets are a strong team, sitting in third place in the Western Conference. What type of Adebayo are we going to get? He's just not creating the plays that he should down low. He did try to extend his game by shooting more 3s. We just need a consistent Adebayo, especially during this transition time of where the Heat may be going in the future.
Game time: 6 p.m., Toyota Center, Houston
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat +8.5
VITALS: The Heat and Rockets meet for the first of two regular season matchups. Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0, and has swept the last four-straight series, having won a franchise-best eight consecutive against Houston. The eat are 41-33 all-time versus the Rockets during the regular season, including 25-13 in home games and 16-20 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Duncan Robinson
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Haywood Highsmith
F Jaime Jaquez
ROCKETS
F Amen Thompson
F Jabari Smith
C Alperen Sengun
G Jalen Green
G Fred VanVleet
INJUY REPORT
HEAT
Jimmy Butler: Out - conditioning
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
Josh Richardson: Out - Heel
Nikola Jovic: Questionable - Ankle
Terry Rozier: Probable - Knee
Pelle Larsson: Probable - Ankle
ROCKETS
Dillon Brooks: Questionable - Ankle
N'Faly Dante: Out - G League
Tari Eason: Questionable - Leg
Jack McVeigh: Out - G League
Nate Williams: Out - G League
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Sacramento firing Mike Brown: “Some of our best moments have been when we’ve lost, or we struggled with things, and you all get in a room, and basically the organization says, ‘Figure it the F out. There are no changes. So I feel for Mike, having to go through that. He was the same guy who was Coach of the Year less than 24 months ago,” Spoelstra added. “This league is hard. You have to go through adversity together as an entire organization if you’re going to break through and get to the other side.”
