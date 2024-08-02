Inside The Heat

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Wows Team USA Teammates With Fencing Abilities

Bam Adebayo said he might have a second sport he can play in the Olympic games,

Jul 31, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; South Sudan power forward Majok Deng (13) passes against United States center Bam Adebayo (13) in the third quarter during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Team USA had Thursday off, so Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo took in the United States' fencing workout in preparation for their match against Egypt on Aug, 4.

Adebayo wanted to take a lesson from one of the best in the world because he was intrigued by the skill of the competitors.

With an interest in learning the sport, he grabbed some equipment and worked out under the guidance of 13-time champion fencing team member Miles Chamley-Watson. Chamley-Watson is a British-born Olympian fencer who competes for Team USA.

Chamley-Watson was astonished at the skills Adebayo displayed. His versatility from the beginning to the end of his work out left, Chamley-Watson speechless.

"You are all ready for the Olympics," Chamley-Watson told Adebayo.

Adebayo would not be the first pro basketball player to play another sport in the Olympics. Former NBA player Chase Budinger is on the Olympic two-man beach volleyball team, Budinger was a journeyman who played for four different teams in seven years.

The United States basketball team faces Puerto Rico on Saturday. They are competing for the fourth spot in the quarterfinals with France, Germany and Canada,

Adebayo, who had 18 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in the win against South Sudan, was more than impressed with Chamley-Watson's size, He is 6-foot-4. Adebayo said he has tremendous wingspan for a man his size,

"My facial expressions are not visable, but, wow"," Adebayo said of the fencer,

