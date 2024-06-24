Miami Heat's Caleb Martin Reportedly Expected To Decline Player Option
Caleb Martin felt he has grown as a player during his time with the Miami Heat.
That growth may have hit its peak because of dollar signs.
According to Mike Scotto of HoopsHype, Martin could be in search for more money once free agency begins next month.
"Regarding free agency, Miami Heat swingman Caleb Martin is expected to decline his $7.13 millionplayer option," Scott wrote. "And enter unrestricted free agency for a bigger payday this summer, league sources told HoopsHype."
This is different from how Martin spoke after the Heat's season ended with a loss to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Here's what he said at his exit interview:
"I want to be here," Martin said. "I've gotten better here and I believe I'll get better here. I feel like I can be one of those guys that fluctuates whatever a team needs from me. If you need a guy to come off the bench, bring energy and do that stuff — I can do that; I feel like I can step in and start. It doesn’t matter what the role is and what a team needs from me, I feel like I can fill that void. My game expanded shooting-wise, being more efficient and consistent ... I feel like I took big steps and I feel like I’m only going to take larger steps going forward."
Apparently, things may have changed.
