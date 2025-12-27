The Miami Heat have ended their 3 game losing streak taking down a division rival on the road, even as Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro were unavailable. The Heat defeated the Atlanta Hawks 126 - 111. This much needed win improves the Heat to 16-15, but they stay 8th in the Eastern Conference.

Norman Powell – Grade: B+

Dec 26, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) dribbles the ball down the court against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Norman Powell played a very good game against the Hawks. He found his shot and never looked back. His ability to get buckets efficiently made a huge difference for Miami. The Hawks had no one to stop Powell and he knew it. Powell shot 9/16 from the field overall, but he did only shoot 2/8 from three. I thought Powell did a great job of finding ways to get into the paint and in the midrange. He also displayed his ability to draw fouls on jump shots, having 5 free throw attempts this game. Powell was also doing other things other than scoring. He was a willing rebounder from the start of the game. He also was able to use his scoring ability to get teammates open, which only helps the offensive flow. Powell finished the game with 25 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal.

NORMAN POWELL WITH BACK TO BACK 3s 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Q33jF32IEJ — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) December 27, 2025

Pelle Larsson – Grade: A

Nov 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) scores against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Pelle Larsson deserves all the love that he is getting from Miami Heat fans. He plays his role perfectly and this game was no different. He had an incredible performance doing everything he was asked, and even more. He carried the Heat’s 3 point shooting making 3 of his 4 attempts, even banking in one. Even when he is scoring at a high volume, he still is the same Larsson. He was scrapy and found a way to inject himself into every aspect of the game. Larsson brings toughness that this team sometimes lacks. The whole feeling of the team changes when he is on the court. Larsson finished with 21 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 1 steal.

Coach Spo with high praise for Pelle Larsson



"You see the glue intangibles he provides. Regardless of stats he does so many intangibles on both sides of the court. He cuts, he moves for you offensively. It helps all your better players. We we're missing a ton of that. Something… https://t.co/OY100cXuRd pic.twitter.com/oEBRiFvVvD — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) December 27, 2025

Andrew Wiggins – Grade: B

Dec 26, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) drives the ball towards the goal against Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Andrew Wiggins has been struggling in recent games for Miami, but tonight he showed what he is capable of. Wiggins was a game high +21 tonight and made a consistent impact during his 32 minutes. I thought his shot selection was much better today and did a good job of attacking his man when he had a good matchup. Wiggins did not settle for only taking 3 point shots but was consistently getting to his spots. He also showed what he is capable of on the defensive end helping force the Hawks into 21 turnovers and a bad shooting display. The Heat need more of this play from Wiggins. He finished the contest with 18 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal and 1 block.