Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade and Bam Adebayo Once Again Teaming Up
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and All-Star center Bam Adebayo are giving back to the community.
Wade and Adebayo hosted an event at the Chapman Partnership on Thursday. The former teammates unveiled a newly designed basketball court and decided to help the community.
Many current and former Heat players attended to see Wade and Adebayo unveil the new court.
How did all of this come together?
Both men have their respective foundations. To run a contest for a court design, they thought it was best to team up. Wade‘s foundation, Wade’s World Foundation, and Adebayo’s BBB Foundation made this day happen.
It’s a celebration week for the Heat family. First, it was the ‘Pat Riley Court’ honor, followed by this monumental day by Wade and Adebayo. However, it doesn’t stop there.
Wade is hosting his food and wine festival in Miami’s Overtown on Saturday.
Dwyane Wade’s statue will be unveiled on Sunday. It will be’ Dwyane Wade Night’ on Monday at the Heat game against the Detroit Pistons. It’s a busy week for Wade but a fulfilling one.
In addition, there’s another sign unveiled on Northeast Seventh Street.
Adebayo was a rookie with the Heat when Wade returned to the team in the middle of the 2017-18 season. Wade and Adebayo played together for a brief stint before Wade’s retirement in 2019.
Wade and Adebayo have mutual respect. Adebayo wanted to follow in Wade’s footsteps and constantly picked his brain.
It’s nice to see their relationship blossom over the years. Being a great humanitarian and impacting people’s lives is essential.
Wade and Adebayo set an example for the next generation of Heat players about what it means to represent the Heat organization outside of basketball.
Miguel Mike Medina is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at medinamiguelmike@gmail.com
